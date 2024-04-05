Manchester United's dropped points are getting more expensive, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United ’s dropped points are getting “more expensive” and that time is running out to secure a Champions League spot. United conceded twice in stoppage time as Chelsea sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. The Red Devils, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, also conceded a 99th-minute leveller at Brentford on Saturday.

United are currently nine points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham with eight matches remaining, while they are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more. With league leaders Liverpool next up at Old Trafford on Sunday, United boss Ten Hag acknowledged it will be “difficult” to bridge the gap to those above them. “We’ve dropped five points and that’s very expensive because the points are getting more expensive because the games are running out

Manchester United Erik Ten Hag Champions League Premier League Football

