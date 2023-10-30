Manchester United's Derby Defeat Highlights City's Superiority

Richard Arnold was in attendance for the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Saturday. The chasm between Manchester United and Manchester City is so vast it is like watching a different sport.

The fear now, from some, is Erik ten Hag has crossed the point of no return. The supportive chanting from the Stretford End that sustained until beyond the full-time whistle should not be dismissed and this season is still salvageable.

Only few have faith in United and relegation to the Europa League is possible. United are still as fragile as they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they have gone so far backwards that City's supremacy at the weekend was reminiscent of their wins at Old Trafford against Solskjaer's sides. United are mired in another identity crisis. headtopics.com

Nobody but Ten Hag selected the 35-year-old Jonny Evans over Raphael Varane, picked a centre-back at left-back, started Christian Eriksen in central midfield and deployed Scott McTominay as an attacking midfielder in the first half and a defensive midfielder in the second.

Some at United foresaw this. One senior figure was dismissive of Morocco's World Cup performances and emphasised minnows tend to overperform at major tournaments with their focus reinforced amid the pride of representing their nation. For some, there is also the possibility of a post-tournament transfer. The one player Ten Hag recommended that United vetoed in his first summer was Hakim Ziyech, Amrabat's Morocco teammate. headtopics.com

Vos posted a photograph of himself in the Old Trafford tunnel in August: "My wife and I have a different meaning of the word ‘home’ these days." Too close to home.

