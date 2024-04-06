Manchester United's Defensive Crisis Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United are facing a defensive crisis ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool . The team has recently dropped points from winning positions in two consecutive matches. Manager Erik ten Hag has expressed concerns about the team's game management .
In addition to their poor form, United also have three injury concerns. Here is a roundup of their defensive options before the match against Liverpool.
Manchester United's Defensive Struggles ContinueManchester United's defense has been leaking goals in recent matches, with the team conceding a high number of shots. The last time they conceded fewer than 16 shots was in a game against Wigan Athletic in 2024. The team's ever-changing backline due to injuries has been a major factor in their defensive struggles.
