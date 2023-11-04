Manchester United's Crisis Deepens with Defeat to Newcastle

Never has the run-up to an international break felt so crucial for Manchester United. Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was United's eighth defeat from their opening 15 matches in all competitions this season. It also marked a second successive home defeat by the same scoreline. As a result, United are now locked in a vicious cycle that Erik ten Hag knows he and his players must escape the clutches of as quickly as possible

. The campaign is not even three months old and it is already threatening to turn into a second car crash season in the last three. READ MORE: United confirm Raphael Varane boost ahead of Fulham clash READ MORE: Kobbie Mainoo in United squad for Fulham fixture Comparisons are already being drawn to the disastrous 2021/22 campaign, in which United axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just over a month before Christmas before replacing him with a stop-gap option in Ralf Rangnick. Those days had been long forgotten after the success of last season. Football, however, has a habit of producing the unexpected - and it is often a feature of the sport we all love. United fans are not currently loving what they're witnessing. The midweek defeat to Newcastle was another harrowing reminder of just how much United have regressed since the end of last seaso

