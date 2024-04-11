Manchester United's Ambitions Hang in the Balance as They Face AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with the threat of this season fizzling out looming large. While the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday was respectable, it is unlikely to do much for their ambitions to qualify for the next season. United are 11 points behind Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur who are battling it out for the final remaining spots in the elite competition.

The best they can hope for is qualification for the Europa League and winning the FA Cup this season. As we have known for some time, the prestigious domestic cup competition represents their best chance of winning silverware and while Championship club Coventry City should not be underestimated, fans will expect to see their team face either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final. Ten Hag will be keen to see some positive signs from United when they travel to the South Coast this weekend. AFC Bournemouth have enjoyed a relatively good season and have proven themselves as being tough to beat at home throughout the campaign. A victory against the Cherries will hopefully put some distance between United and the chasing pack and avoid the indignity of playing Europa Conference League football next season

