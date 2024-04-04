Manchester United receive injury boost ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United have received some positive injury news ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Thursday evening. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane returned to first-team training on Wednesday, ensuring they are both in contention to feature in the heart of defence, meanwhile Harry Maguire is also available and could be drafted into the starting XI.

Amad Diallo is also available for selection after serving his suspension dished out for seeing red in the Red Devils' dramatic FA Cup triumph at the expense of Liverpool. Erik ten Hag remains without several members of his squad, however, including Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. It was confirmed earlier this week the pair will be out of action for at least one month, ensuring they may only play in a maximum of a further three Premier League fixtures this campaign. Listed below is a round-up of the latest information on those currently sidelined

