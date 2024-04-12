Manchester United Promote Youngster Jack Kingdon to First-Team Training

Manchester United youngster Jack Kingdon has been promoted to first-team training ahead of Saturday's game against Bournemouth in the Premier League . It was confirmed on Thursday night that Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans would be unavailable for this weekend's clash at the Vitality Stadium due to muscle injuries.
Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are sidelined and Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala are the only fit centre-backs available, which means Kingdon could make the squad for Bournemouth. The Manchester Evening News understands Kingdon will take part in training on Friday and that opportunity represents a significant milestone for the youngster. ALSO READ: United decide who is in charge of recruitment ahead of transfer window ALSO READ: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's structure at United is shaping up - this is how it will look The 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength and he's started 13 games in the league for United's Under-18s, who are on course to win the title after an excellent campaign. Kingdon, whose natural position is centre-back, has made 21 appearances in total for the academy this season and he's delivered a string of impressive displays in defence. The youngster, who was born in Bolton, started his career with Greater Manchester grassroots club FC Strikerz Avengers before joining Morecambe at Under-12 level. Kingdon notably made an appearance for Morecambe's Under-18s when his age group was Under-14 leve
