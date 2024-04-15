Manchester United players delay decisions on futures amid uncertainty over Ten Hag's future

Some Manchester United players are delaying decisions on their futures due to uncertainty over whether Erik ten Hag will still be at the club next season . A number of United players are convinced Ten Hag will not remain in charge beyond the current season with the team languishing in seventh in the Premier League table.
Seven senior players are out of contract in the summer while there is uncertainty over the futures of several other squad members amid the upheaval following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment. United have won one of their past seven league games and fourth-placed Aston Villa are now a near-unassailable 13 points clear of Ten Hag's side. United's plight is so severe they have four points fewer than they had at the same stage under David Moyes in 2013-14 - their worst season in the Premier League era. New co-owner Ratcliffe has declined to give public assurances Ten Hag will be in situ next season and the Ineos Group have assessed prospective replacements. READ MORE: United player ratings vs Bournemouth READ MORE: Fernandes uses angry exchanges with Onana and Ten Hag to help United Ten Hag, who was appointed by United two years ago, said earlier this month he has "no doubts" he will enter the third year of his contract at United. There was surprise that United players were given a day off last Monday when ordinarily they would be expected to report for a recovery sessio
Manchester United Players Futures Uncertainty Erik Ten Hag Club Next Season Team Poor Performance Doubts Manager
