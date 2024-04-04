Manchester United player ratings vs Chelsea: Harry Maguire shines as Raphael Varane injured

Andre Onana Let in another saveable shot but started the attack Bruno Fernandes finished for the equaliser. Made some saves in the second half. 6 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Back at right back and arguably better in attack than defence as he rekindled his unlikely alliance with Antony. Soldiered on after getting hurt. 7 Raphael Varane Held the fort as best he could but came off injured at half-time in the second game running and was replaced by Jonny Evans.

6 READ MORE: Chelsea v Manchester United LIVE READ MORE: United dealt double injury blow Harry Maguire Had the odd shaky moment but showed resilience and grew as the game wore on, offering United an attacking outlet through his adventure. 8 Diogo Dalot Struggled against the fleet-footed Cole Palmer but recovered to cross superbly for Fernandes and he was steadier in the second half until he clumsily conceded an added-time penalt

Manchester United Player Ratings Chelsea Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Injury

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United suffer Harry Maguire injury blow as England confirm releaseHarry Maguire has joined the growing list of Manchester United injuries after returning from England duty following scans

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arjen Robben reveals why he snubbed Manchester United for ChelseaArjen Robben explains his decision to choose Chelsea over Manchester United despite having a dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson. He joined Chelsea in 2004 and had a successful career with the club before moving to Real Madrid and later Bayern Munich.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

I snubbed Manchester United for Chelsea after Sir Alex Ferguson meetingSir Alex Ferguson wined and dined with one of the greatest wingers of all time, but the former Manchester United boss went home empty-handed

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Harry Maguire reflects on difficult seasons at Manchester UnitedMaguire discusses his improved performance, renaissance, and criticism in an interview. He is set to start for England at the European Championship.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Harry Maguire believes Manchester United have found the next Jude BellinghamHarry Maguire has been a big brother figure to Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United and now believes the 18 year old is ready to gatecrash the England squad for the Euros

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City vs Chelsea, Coventry vs Manchester UnitedHolders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Manchester United’s reward for beating rivals Liverpool in a classic quarter-final is a last-four tie with Coventry City. The semi-final draw leaves open the possibility of a repeat of last year’s Manchester derby final where City came out winners on the way to the treble.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »