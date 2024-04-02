Manchester United monitoring 17-year-old Port Vale prospect Baylee Dipepa

Manchester United are reportedly keeping closed tabs on Port Vale's 17-year-old prospect Baylee Dipepa as the Red Devils look to take a more long-term approach to the type of signings they are making under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. The teenager may not be well-known outside the lower-league scene but he is certainly causing a stir in League One right now with the relegation-threatened Valiants.

Bringing United fans up to speed with Dipepa's progress is our very own veteran Port Vale reporter Mike Baggaley, who has profiled everything you need to know about the promising youngster

MENnewsdesk

