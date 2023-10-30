Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Under Pressure as Team Struggles

The boos have returned at Old Trafford, the manager is under pressure and Manchester United appear to be stuck in purgatory.

There were plenty of fans who lapped up that response but soundbites don't win matches and 17 months later, City are the bookies' favourites for the title and Aston Villa and Newcastle are shorter odds than United for top four.ALSO READ: United vs City as it happened

United have a manager who cut his teeth working at the same club as Pep Guardiola, someone who received wide acclaim for taking European giants' scalps with Ajax and yet the same old problems have festered. headtopics.com

The team has gone backwards after signings that were supposed to take it forward, key players are underperforming and there are tactical concerns with the manager that are becoming harder to ignore each week.

It's genuinely surprising how poorly coached the team looks. United were supposed to have structure, principles and a style of play with Ten Hag and that's the most concerning aspect about this season's performances. headtopics.com

The manager must take some responsibility for this dismal run. He's spent over £400million (including add-ons) during his reign and his decisions are slowly eroding the connection that was built with supporters last season.

The questions are mounting for Ten Hag and fans want answers. Why did he start Jonny Evans over Raphael Varane? Why did he take Sofyan Arambat off? Why did he want Mason Mount? Why did he bring Rasmus Hojlund off? headtopics.com

The noisy neighbours taunted from the away section and their party has lasted a decade. It shows no signs of ending any time soon, nor does the cycle of mediocrity that's made Manchester United a shell of what they were.

