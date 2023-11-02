Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains why Antony is struggling

The 23-year-old has failed to tally a goal or an assist in 10 appearances this season and Antony was easily shackled by Newcastle on his recall to the United side for their 3-0 League Cup defeat.

United agreed an £86.3million fee with Ajax for Antony to make him their second-most expensive player but the Brazil international has been a major disappointment since he reunited with Ten Hag in Manchester.Antony missed five games earlier this season when he took a leave of absence and voluntarily attended a police interview in September amid allegations of assault by a former girlfriend.

Gabriela Cavallin, submitted complaints to Greater Manchester Police and Sao Paulo police accusing Antony of committing "physical and psychological violence” against her. Antony denies the allegations. headtopics.com

Because Antony was not arrested, detained or charged, United decided it was appropriate for him to return to the squad in late September. When asked if Antony "was anywhere near the player you thought you were signing", Ten Hag replied: "That is also team, first, and the team is not playing well when we don't bring him the balls and I am also responsible for that.

"But obviously, there was also a lot of noise and that dropped his levels. He can do better but all the players can do better. "Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence, he is brave and I am confident he will bring the performance that he is the right player for us." headtopics.com

