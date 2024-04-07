Manchester United Look to Bounce Back Against Liverpool After Late Heartbreak

After suffering late heartbreak against Chelsea on Thursday, Manchester United will be looking to put things right with three points against Liverpool today. Despite leading the game in the 99th minute, two extremely late Cole Palmer strikes saw United fall to a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in their last Premier League outing, leaving Erik ten Hag's side sixth in the table and 11 points off the Premier League top four.
It's the second time in a week that United have dropped points late on, and an even tougher test awaits Ten Hag's side today as they take on Liverpool. Amad scored in the 121st minute to help United to a 4-3 win the last time the two sides met, securing a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals for his side. Ten Hag has been dealt some potential defensive blows ahead of the clash, with Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane both coming off injured against Chelsea, just a few days after Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were ruled ou
Manchester United Liverpool Premier League Defeat Late Goals Bounce Back Injuries
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »