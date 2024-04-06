Manchester United Interested in Bologna Manager Thiago Motta

Manchester United have been credited with a report interest in Bologna manager Thiago Motta . United have had an underwhelming campaign so far and are at risk of not qualifying for Champions League football next season. United are operating under the working assumption Erik ten Hag will remain in charge next season although the Manchester Evening News understands new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is "not completely sold" on the Dutchman.

With Ten Hag's long-term future being questioned at Old Trafford, INEOS have reportedly drawn up a list of potential options, said to include Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann. Having suffered disappointing results in the Premier League after giving leads away at Brentford and Chelsea, United secured just one point from a possible six

