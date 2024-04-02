Manchester United are interested in appointing Jason Wilcox as their new technical director. Wilcox is currently the director of football at Southampton and would join the new recruitment team being assembled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Erik ten Hag could face awkward reunion with Jadon Sancho if Jason Wilcox joins Manchester UnitedManchester United have approached Southampton about Jason Wilcox, potentially leading to an awkward reunion between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho. The Reds are eager to appoint a director of football at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe showing interest in Wilcox. Compensation has been offered to the Championship club, despite Wilcox's recent arrival at St Mary's. The outcome of the deal remains uncertain, but Ratcliffe's keenness to secure Wilcox's signature is evident.

Southampton ready to play hardball over Manchester United's approach for Jason WilcoxSouthampton are livid with the timing of Manchester United’s approach for Jason Wilcox and are ready to insist he serves his full 12-month notice period.

Manchester United target Jason Wilcox as new technical directorUnited want to hire Jason Wilcox as their new technical director, as they continue to reshape the hierarchy at Old Trafford. Wilcox is currently the director of football for Southampton.

Manchester United target Jason Wilcox for director of football roleJason Wilcox has emerged as a target for Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to appoint a director of football. The Red Devils have approached Southampton about Wilcox.

Jason Wilcox: Southampton director of football offers resignation as Manchester United make approachManchester United have approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox, who offered his resignation several days ago.

Southampton sporting director Jason Wilcox resigns amid Manchester United approach...Confirmation of the British billionaire's purchase of a 25 per cent stake at the Premier League giants was announced on Christmas Eve after months of negotiations, in a deal understood to be worth £1.25billion.

