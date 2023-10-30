Manchester United ignored the warnings with Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat was signed to help Manchester United replace Casemiro; instead, all he has done is replicate the same level of underperformance. Rather than a problem solved, it has become a problem doubled.
Amrabat struggled in matches where there was an onus on his side to attack. He was often calm and collected in possession, but lacked the creativity required to break opponents down and move the ball quickly into areas of threat.
Amrabat's withdrawal was prompted by the yellow card he received earlier in the game, with Ten Hag clearly worried he would receive a second one when he took off their only defensive midfield option. Fundamentally, it tells us that Ten Hag wanted more from his side, and he viewed Amrabat as a disposable figure, adding even further to his current situation.
United always ran the risk of pursuing a player on the back of a stellar showing at a major tournament. You only have to look back to Karel Poborský and Kléberson to know that condensed tournament football is not an accurate reflection of a player's ability.
Amrabat, 27, was one of 10 midfielders United shortlisted at the start of the summer and there were doubts about his suitability for the club. United constantly stressed that their interest in Amrabat was overstated in the Italian media and fuelled by his agent, Mahmoud El Boustati, before a deadline day move was eventually agreed upon as they frantically looked for midfield reinforcement.
It's not just down to his own shortcomings, though. A key issue appears to be the free-roaming role that the Moroccan has been assigned at the base of the United midfield, when in fact they need him to act as the anchor who stringently sticks to his position.