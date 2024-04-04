Manchester United Hope to Cut Gap to Tottenham and Aston Villa

Manchester United will be hoping to cut the gap to Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa on Thursday night when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table after 29 games. Tottenham's 1-1 draw at West Ham meant United are now nine points behind the north Londoners, while Aston Villa , who have played two more games, lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

Three points against Chelsea will see Erik ten Hag's men keep their Champions League hopes alive with eight games left of the 2023/24 campaign. Fortunately, Erik ten Hag has been a huge injury boost ahead of the game. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are set to be available for the trip to the capital. Their returns are well-timed after Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were ruled out for a month. And below is everything supporters need to know ahead of the gam

