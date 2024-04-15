Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's connection with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana stopped short of describing Erik ten Hag as his 'footballing uncle' but did admit to having a strong connection with the Dutchman.

However, there have been signs of improvement from Onana as the campaign has progressed and he's bounced back to produce strong performances in 2024.ALSO READ: 'It's a fact' - Diogo Dalot admits to major problem Ten Hag and Onana are working together for a second time after their stint at Ajax and when the goalkeeper was asked by ESPN if he was like a 'footballing uncle', he said: "Well, kind of. I'll be honest, there is a strong connection, but not only with Erik, but with the whole club, you know?

"They trust me and I was like, 'Wow, I never had this before'. Most of the time you go, when you don't deliver in the beginning they're straight. It is difficult. But here they were very nice to me and I think it's time to maybe now start to pay that back."

Manchester United Andre Onana Erik Ten Hag Goalkeeper Connection Successor Disappointing Start Strong Performances

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andre Onana on dealing with Manchester United criticism in early months of Old Trafford spellAndre Onana speaks exclusively to Sky Sports about how he got through a tough start at Man Utd, leading the club's youngsters and attacking from the back.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Andre Onana's Struggles at Manchester UnitedAndre Onana's high-profile mistakes and erratic performances have raised questions about his ability since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

What Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana did against Liverpool shocks fansFans couldn't believe what Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana did against Liverpool.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Manchester United player ratings as Onana and Mount brilliant vs BrentfordMan United took on Brentford in the Premier League and here are how the players rated at the Community Stadium.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »