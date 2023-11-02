Manchester United: Gary Neville warns Man Utd fans have 'had enough' of club's crisis

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United fans have 'had enough' of the club's collapse and retitled Old Trafford as the 'Theatre of Nothing' as United's crisis continues to escalate. Four days after a 3-0 humbling to neighbours Manchester City, holders United were emphatically dumped out of the Carabao Cup in front of their own supporters in a one-sided defeat to Newcastle. Pressure is mounting on manager Erik ten Hag.

'He's competent, highly qualified and knows what he's doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United matchAhead of Manchester United match - Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s) - Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester UnitedFive changes - Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United prepare for Manchester United clashEddie Howe and his players are looking to continue their recent good form as they face Manchester United. Howe confirms that there are no new injury concerns and expects to make changes to the starting lineup. Newcastle United will be relying on goalkeeper Nick Pope's solid performances in recent matches. Read more ⮕

Manchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle UnitedManchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United - Nice reading... Read more ⮕