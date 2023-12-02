Manchester United Forced to Cancel Flight to Newcastle Due to Snow

Manchester United were forced to cancel their flight to Newcastle for the clubs' Saturday evening Premier League clash as snow and freezing temperatures caused disruption across much of the UK. Erik Ten Hag's side had been planning to make the journey from north-west to north-east England at 11am on Saturday - but were forced to rethink by the weather.They decided to take the team bus to Newcastle instead, which is a three-hour journey, Mail Online reported.

It comes as the football world is urged to take climate change more seriously by cutting down on flights. The Football Association has been asked by campaigners to send the England team to Euro 2024 in Germany by train, rather than plane.Meanwhile Premier League sides took 81 domestic flights to and from 100 matches between January 19 and March 19 202





