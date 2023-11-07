Manchester United focus on Champions League as Sabitzer questions form

Manchester United are turning their attention to the Champions League as they prepare for a crucial match against FC Copenhagen. Despite their recent win, there are still concerns about United's form. Former loanee Sabitzer believes injuries and ownership issues have contributed to their poor performance this season.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.

