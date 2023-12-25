Manchester United fans' calls for full sale go unanswered

The calls grew louder from Manchester United fans: 'Full sale now.' It was more than an aspiration. The Glazers fed the belief their ownership could be ending when announcing in November last year that 'strategic alternatives' were being explored. Instead, control is only being diminished. Just 25% of the New York Stock Exchange-listed club is being sold to INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the petrochemicals entrepreneur.

Just another reminder of how little the say of supporters - or at least the most vocal ones - counts at Old Trafford. Human rights activists - and those against state involvement in clubs - would argue for the better. Not even a bid of around £5bn for a full buyout from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani - with funding linked to the Qatari state - could tempt the Glazers to sell up. The American family valued their footballing asset - bought for £790m with a leveraged takeover in 2005 - at £6bn and countin





