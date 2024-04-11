Manchester United failed to sign Jude Bellingham due to poor persuasion

Manchester United wanted to sign Jude Bellingham back in 2020, but Bryan Robson admits that he and Eric Cantona 'did a rubbish job' of convincing him to join the club. The midfielder became Birmingham City's youngest ever player at 16 years old in 2019 and quickly attracted the attention of plenty of big clubs. The Red Devils were one of them and they welcomed the teenager and his parents to the club to speak to the current hierarchy and some Manchester United legends.
Robson recalls being part of the delegation alongside Cantona and Alex Ferguson, trying to woo the young star and his family. However, seen as Bellingham would sign for Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, the former United captain admits they did a poor job. 'It was really disappointing,' Robson told The Telegraph. 'We were at Carrington and Sir Alex Ferguson was there a little earlier than I was, but Eric and I met him, and his mum and dad, and we were chatting awa
Manchester United Jude Bellingham Bryan Robson Eric Cantona Borussia Dortmund Transfer
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »