Manchester United Face Liverpool in Crucial Premier League Clash

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League today as they look to bounce back from their late collapse against Chelsea on Thursday night. A late Cole Palmer double condemned United to defeat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening. It's now one win in five Premier League games for United, with qualification for next season's Champions League looking more and more unlikely. Erik ten Hag will hope a win against fierce rivals Liverpool can spark a late charge for a Champions League spot.

United beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-final three weeks ago and another victory over the Merseysiders would be the perfect tonic after a chastening night in West Londo

