Manchester United face crucial fixture at Chelsea as injury problems persist

Manchester United face a vital Premier League fixture at Chelsea in their bid to secure Champions League football next season. Erik ten Hag's side can ill-afford another slip-up in the race to catch Tottenham and Aston Villa with both teams winning over the weekend before United dropped points at Brentford. The Red Devils will have been boosted by the fact that fifth-placed Spurs drew 1-1 at West Ham on Tuesday night, but Ten Hag's team must take advantage of it on Thursday.

And United continue to be plagued by injury problems with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof the latest to join the treatment table. Both are expected to return before the season ends but it is another selection headache in defence for Ten Hag to deal with. Below is the latest on United's injury situation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag drops hint over Mount role vs ChelseaMason Mount returned from a four-month lay-off against Liverpool and scored his first Man United goal against Brentford.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erik ten Hag's Style at Manchester United: A Clash of PersonalitiesSince Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United, there have been significant changes in the squad and playing style. However, his disciplinarian approach and clashes with certain players have caused issues within the team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Six Manchester United players that turned on Erik ten Hag after leavingManchester United news as some players who left have gone on to criticise their former manager Erik ten Hag after waving goodbye to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United Owner Not Ruling Out Move for Postecoglou as Ten Hag's Future Remains UncertainManchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly not ruled out a move for Ange Postecoglou as Erik ten Hag's future is still uncertain at Old Trafford. The Dutch boss is under pressure at the club following a disappointing second season in charge.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

– Erik ten Hag urged by Rasmus Hojlund to start playing unhappy Manchester United star...Despite the early doubts over whether he could make it at Manchester United, club legend and fellow countryman Peter Schmeichel hasn’t been at all surprised by Rasmus Hojlund's new-found Premier League goalscoring form.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Scott McTominay 'saved Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United'Man United manager Erik ten Hag has suffered a difficult campaign but the performances of one of his players has kept him in a job

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »