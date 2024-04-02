Manchester United Duo Martinez and Lindelof Ruled Out for a Month

Manchester United defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for a month. The Argentina international had just come back from injury when he suffered a calf strain in training and now faces another month on the sidelines.

The World Cup winner had spent seven weeks in the physio room and Ten Hag was hoping to have him fit enough to start the trip to Brentford.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United injury blow as Lisandro Martinez facing at least a month outManchester United have suffered another injury blow with Lisandro Martinez out of action for at least a month.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez joins Argentina's national teamManchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has joined Argentina's national team in the United States. Martinez is currently recovering from a knee injury and flew out to be with his international teammates. He is expected to return to action by the end of March.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »