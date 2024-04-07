Manchester United Determined to Beat Liverpool in Crucial Premier League Clash

Manchester United will be determined to get back to winning ways when they face Liverpool in the Premier League . The Red Devils host their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that could be pivotal in each club's respective season. United are battling to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League , while Liverpool are competing with Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title.

Erik ten Heg's side go into the game on the back of a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night. That loss left United in sixth place in the Premier League table and well adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification. United will be determined to claim all three points against their bitter rivals when they meet at Old Trafford. The previous meeting saw the Red Devils claim a famous 4-3 victory in extra time of the FA Cup quarter-final last month before the international brea

Manchester United Liverpool Premier League Top-Four Finish Rivalry

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool trail Newcastle, Manchester United and Hodgson as true Premier League comeback kingsLiverpool are building a Premier League title challenge on the back of points won from behind, but they have a way to go to reach the all-time record.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Luis Diaz to score in Liverpool rout with Chelsea to beat Manchester UnitedJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis for Thursday's Premier League action.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Luis Diaz to score in Liverpool rout with Chelsea to beat Manchester UnitedJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis for Thursday's Premier League action.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Classic Premier League Matches: Manchester United vs LiverpoolA look back at some Premier League classics between Manchester United and Liverpool, with a focus on a memorable comeback by Liverpool in the second season of the Premier League era.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool Seek Revenge Against Manchester United in Premier League ClashLiverpool return to Old Trafford on Sunday with revenge on their mind, knowing anything short of a win won't be enough as Manchester United look to derail their fiercest rivals' Premier League title challenge. Check out our exclusive interviews, features and analysis below ahead of Sunday's crunch game at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 3.30pm...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Liverpool Seek Revenge Against Manchester United in Premier League ClashLiverpool return to Old Trafford on Sunday with revenge on their mind, knowing anything short of a win won't be enough as Manchester United look to derail their fiercest rivals' Premier League title challenge. Check out our exclusive interviews, features and analysis below ahead of Sunday's crunch game at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 3.30pm...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »