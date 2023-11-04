Manchester United Desperate to Bounce Back Against Fulham

Manchester United will be desperate to get themselves back on track when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. United, who beat the Cottagers three times last season, suffered a second successive 3-0 defeat in midweek, exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United. The much-changed Magpies made light work of the Reds, inflicting another home defeat on them in the process
. The Reds, of course, lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the derby last weekend, meaning they were already under stern pressure to bounce back at the first available opportunity. Manager Erik ten Hag is now under more pressure than ever before during his tenure. READ MORE: United confirm Casemiro injury blow READ MORE: Erik ten Hag seems to be facing writing on wall at United United had won each of their last two league outings prior to the defeat to City, meaning they will be desperate to record a third win in their last four league games on the banks of the Thames. But how do the pundits think the Reds' trip to the capital will go? MEN Sport has had a close look. Chris Sutton - BBC Sport "You cannot blame United's owners for their team's poor form - their players are not thinking about any boardroom uncertainty when they are out on the pitch," Sutton told BBC Spor
