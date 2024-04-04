Manchester United Defenders Varane and Wan-Bissaka Injured Against Chelsea

Manchester United defenders Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were both taken off due to injury against Chelsea . Erik ten Hag had sent out Jonny Evans to warm up during the first half after Varane pulled up earlier in the game. No substitute was made before the break, though the Frenchman did not emerge for the second half. Evans replaced Varane at half-time and then Ten Hag was forced into another change in the second half as Wan-Bissaka picked up a knock.
Things may have got even worse for United as Evans was taken off just 20 minutes after being introduced. While it seems likely he was withdrawn due to injury given his stellar showing during his short cameo, this has yet to be confirmed. READ MORE: Chelsea v Manchester United LIVE MEN Sport revealed recently that there were worries over the intensity of Ten Hag's training sessions. Despite the continued fitness issues, Ten Hag defended his methods ahead of the match. “No, we don't train too hard,” he said. “We need to be fi
Manchester United Defenders Varane Wan-Bissaka Injury Chelsea Jonny Evans Training Sessions
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
