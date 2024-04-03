Manchester United defenders ruled out for a month

Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out for ‘at least a month’ in an untimely blow to Erik ten Hag. The injury setbacks come at a crucial point of the season, with United hoping to climb up the Premier League table and win the FA Cup. United are currently sixth, eight points behind Tottenham ahead of Spurs’ trip to West Ham on Tuesday evening and a further three behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who visit Manchester City on Wednesday.

United will look to make up ground on their top-four rivals when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday to face Chelsea. The Red Devils will then prepare for a clash with arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. Towards the end of the month, Manchester United face Championship side Coventry City for a place in the FA Cup, with Man City taking on Chelsea in the other semi-final tie

