Manchester United crash out of Carabao Cup after being humiliated by Newcastle United's 'B' team

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Newcastle United piled the pressure on Erik ten Hag by inflicting a humiliating 3-0 defeat on Manchester United to send the Carabao Cup holders out of the competition. The Magpies’ reward for beating Manchester City in the third round was a trip to Old Trafford, in a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final.

Willock breezed through for a third goal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) The Magpies had made eight changes to their starting line-up for the visit to the north-west but they were well worth their two-goal advantage at the break, with the home side playing as badly as they have the whole campaign. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat were introduced at the break for Dalot and Casemiro, and the pair initially sparked some life into Erik ten Hag’s side.

