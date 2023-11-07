Manchester United considering swap deal with Flamengo for Antony and Gabriel Barbosa

Manchester United are considering a swap deal with Flamengo, with Antony going on loan and Gabriel Barbosa joining the club. While Antony's loan move makes sense, Barbosa may not be the solution United are looking for. Despite his impressive goal record in South America, there are doubts about his ability to perform in European football.

