Manchester United confirm fresh Casemiro injury blow

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro suffered a fresh injury setback on his return to action against Newcastle and is set to miss the weekend trip to Fulham.

The Brazilian captained United in their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday night, but was taken off at half time and replaced by summer signing Sofyan Amrabat. Casemiro was making his first appearance in three matches during the Carabao Cup defeat, having suffered an ankle injury when he was away on international duty last month.The former Real Madrid midfielder was 'in a race against the clock' to face Man City at the weekend but didn't end up making the squad for the match, and has been handed a fresh setback in his return to the side.

Speaking after the defeat to Newcastle, Erik ten Hag confirmed why he decided to replace Casemiro just 45 minutes into his initial return from injury. "He was injured," he said at his post-match press conference. "Just before half time, that is why we have to take him off." headtopics.com

When pushed for an estimation of when Casemiro could return to action, Ten Hag added that he would miss the weekend trip to face Fulham. "I can’t give an answer; we have to wait 24 hours, but I think definitely for Saturday he is out," he said.

