Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hits back at training methods criticism

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hit back at suggestions his training methods may be behind the club's injury crisis, insisting they 'don't train too hard'. United have been besieged by injuries throughout a difficult second season for Ten Hag, with defenders Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez the latest players to pick up issues.

Lindelof is set to be out for at least a month with a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Brentford, while Martinez faces a similar time out after sustaining a calf complaint in training. Watch free midweek Premier League highlights after FTLive Premier League table | Fixtures | ResultsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsThe pair's setbacks have raised further questions about United's injury problems this season, with a report last month from the Manchester Evening News claiming a minority of Man Utd players are concerned about the running demands from Ten Ha

