Manchester United boss defends Marcus Rashford amid criticism

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has defended Marcus Rashford , saying the striker is highly motivated to help the club during the season run-in. Rashford came on just before United took the lead, but a perceived lack of pressing was highlighted on social media in the wake of the defeat.

It came just hours after Rashford's step-brother and agent Dwaine Maynard responded to former United skippers Gary Neville and Roy Keane over comments made about the England forward on the 'Stick to Football' Podcast. Neville said Rashford, who has scored eight goals in 37 games this season, "wasn't right", whilst Keane suggested he needed a kick up the backside. It feeds into a narrative the Rashford camp feels has led to the player being singled out for criticism with little protection from the negativity. Maynard said in a social media post that if the pair had "genuine concerns" they should "pick up the phone

