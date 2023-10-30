Manchester United Backs Erik ten Hag Despite Poor Performances

Erik ten Hag retains the full backing of the Manchester United power brokers and chief executive Richard Arnold believes the club is making "good progress".

United have lost five of their first 10 league games for the first time since 1986 and are eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four. Bayern Munich and Galatasaray have inflicted defeats in the Champions League group stage on United, who have won seven and lost seven so far this term.READ MORE: Rashford and Evans poor - United player ratings

Despite the dismal performances of the team, the Manchester Evening News can reveal Arnold has told interested observers United are progressing as a club. United posted record full-year revenues of £648.4million on Thursday but still recorded a loss of £42.1m last season. headtopics.com

Arnold was in attendance for the 3-0 derby drubbing by Manchester City on Sunday that has left United with a goal difference of -5 - the joint-worst of the top 13 in the league. The vocal contingent in the Stretford End sang beyond full-time but the substitution of Rasmus Hojlund was booed for the second time this season by the Old Trafford crowd.

Ten Hag is under contract at United until 2025 and the club has the option of an additional year. The Dutchman maintained after the City defeat United are "on the way up". "The three games before, we won and the spirit is very good," Ten Hag stressed. "Fighting spirit is very good, so I think we are on the way up. headtopics.com

"The start was difficult but we are on the way up. I'm sure when injuries get back, we will be stronger. Therefore, we have to be patient but I'm happy with some subs or some injuries coming back and then our side will be stronger."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold believes club is making progressIt's five wins and five defeats in the Premier League and seven wins and seven defeats so far this season for Man United. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ‘on the up’ despite derby drubbingErling Haaland struck twice – the first from the penalty spot – and Phil Foden added another as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win at Old… Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ‘on the up’ despite derby drubbingErling Haaland struck twice – the first from the penalty spot – and Phil Foden added another as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win at Old… Read more ⮕

Ten Hag remains optimistic despite Manchester United's defeat to City Erik Ten Hag insists that Manchester United are still 'on the up' despite being comprehensively outplayed by rivals Manchester City in the derby. City's 3-0 win highlighted their superiority over United, but Ten Hag remains positive about the team's fighting spirit and the return of injured players. Read more ⮕

Ten Hag remains optimistic despite Manchester United's defeat to City Erik Ten Hag insists that Manchester United are still 'on the up' despite being comprehensively outplayed by rivals Manchester City in the derby. City's 3-0 win highlighted their superiority over United, but Ten Hag remains positive about the team's fighting spirit and the return of injured players. Read more ⮕

Manchester United prepare for Manchester City clash Manchester United are gearing up to face Manchester City at Old Trafford, with Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness in question. Former United defender Jaap Stam shares his thoughts on manager Erik ten Hag's style of play. Read more ⮕