Manchester United Approaches Southampton for Director of Football

Manchester United have approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox, who offered his resignation several days ago. United want to make him their technical director as part of the new recruitment team and have made an offer equivalent to a year of his salary. They believe this meets a buyout clause in his contract but Southampton are disputing the clause's existence and are prepared to make him serve a year's notice period before he can take a job elsewhere.

Saints are annoyed at the manner and timing of United's approach with eight games left of the season as they chase promotion from the Championship. United, on the other hand, believe they have been respectful and followed correct processes throughout their pursuit so far, and that it is unrealistic for Southampton to expect a higher su

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jason Wilcox: Southampton director of football offers resignation as Manchester United make approachManchester United have approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox, who offered his resignation several days ago.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Southampton sporting director Jason Wilcox resigns amid Manchester United approach...Confirmation of the British billionaire's purchase of a 25 per cent stake at the Premier League giants was announced on Christmas Eve after months of negotiations, in a deal understood to be worth £1.25billion.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Southampton break silence as Manchester United approach for Wilcox is confirmedManchester United have approached Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton about bringing director of football Jason Wilcox to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United approach Southampton about Jason WilcoxJason Wilcox has been the subject of an approach from Man United as they continue going about their restructure.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jason Wilcox: Manchester United make approach for Southampton director of footballManchester United have approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United have approach for Southampton sporting director rejected...Confirmation of the British billionaire's purchase of a 25 per cent stake at the Premier League giants was announced on Christmas Eve after months of negotiations, in a deal understood to be worth £1.25billion.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »