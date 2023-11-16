Manchester United and Spurs' Transfer Decisions

Manchester United will presumably trigger extensions for this trio and delay the decision until next year. But Spurs will let their duo leave…“There has been nothing other than him being very, very professional about everything,” said Ange Postecoglou in September when it became clear that a) Lloris was never going to play for Spurs again and b) Lloris had no intention of exiling himself in Saudi Arabia even though offers were on the table.

So here he is, diligently training at Spurs – where he has played over 400 games – and waiting for the chance to either move for pennies in January or bugger all next summer.From completely unwanted to sort of reluctantly needed, it now seems that Wan-Bissaka is stuck in some sort of no man’s land. Is he the right-back Erik ten Hag wants? Probably not. Are they willing to let him leave on a free transfer next summer? Probably not. The solution – as it usually is at Manchester United – is likely to trigger a one-year contract extension and delay the decision before letting him leave for nothing in 2025 instea

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NUFCTHEMAG: Newcastle United's Transfer Window SpeculationsNumerous signings for Newcastle United are rumored to have been agreed or in the process of being agreed for the upcoming transfer window. However, the headline fails to mention the identity of the new signing, which raises suspicions.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Manchester United CEO to leave as club sells minority stake to billionaireThe chief executive of Manchester United Football Club is to leave after just two years in the job as its owners finalise the sale of a minority stake to the petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe 👇

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

F365: Ranking the Manchester United squad under Erik Ten HagThere are big climbers and major fallers as we put ourselves in Erik ten Hag's bald head to assess the standing of the stars in his Manchester United squad. Fair play, Harry Maguire...

Source: F365 | Read more »

F365: Manchester United's Form and Arsenal's AchievementsThe Mailbox reacts to the notion that Manchester United are actually doing well, while one Arsenal fan highlights what the Gunners are achieving despite their injuries woes and lack of form. Get your views in to theeditorfootball365.com…

Source: F365 | Read more »

F365: Cole Palmer's Support for Man UtdCole Palmer is dominating the football media and Man City fans are supposed to be mad that the ‘street-fighter’ supported Man Utd. Enjoy Mediawatch right here...

Source: F365 | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Newcastle United's Inherited Mess from Mike AshleyMike Ashley's neglect of infrastructure and staffing at Newcastle United has left a mess for the new owners to deal with.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »