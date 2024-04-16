Manchester United and Adidas to Launch George Best Remake Collection

The blue jersey will pay homage to the 1968 European Cup -winning team that beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

Included in the collection will be a blue jersey which features the classic United crest and Best's signature. It will be similar to the third kit United wore when clinching their first-ever European Cup.Footy Headlines said: "George Best played for Manchester United between 1963 and 1974, making 361 appearances and scoring 137 goals for the club. The highest point of his career was winning the first Champions League in 1968, which helped him win the Ballon d'Or.

Manchester United Adidas George Best Remake Collection 1968 European Cup Blue Jersey Signature Zip-Up Jacket

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City and Manchester United Among Biggest Spenders on Player Agent FeesManchester City and Manchester United have spent a combined £94.7million on player agent fees in the past year, with City spending over £60.5m and United over £34m. These figures rank as the second and third highest spends in the Premier League. Chelsea leads with a £75.1m spend, followed by Liverpool with £31.5m. Luton Town paid the least at £2m, while Sheffield United, Burnley, and Brentford spent under £10m. The figures were released by the Football Association and cover the period between February 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United in disarray and Liverpool in transition - Newcastle United can take advantageThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester United fan Luke Littler hits the bullseye with Newcastle UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »