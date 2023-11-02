Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourWe asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

When I saw the teamsheet before we played Man City in the previous round, I feared the worst. When I saw this one, I felt worse. Newcastle started with three left backs, two right backs and no striker, lost their actual left back after a minute, yet still put in a cohesive, fluent, dominant performance.will say they fielded a weakened team but ours was makeshift. Yet there was only one team in it. I’m proud of every one of them. As well-deserved a win as we’ve had.

A word for Eddie and the coaching staff. And that word is brilliant. Players who haven’t played for ages looked like regular first teamers. Players who were asked to play in unfamiliar positions looked like naturals.Like all of the players who came in to the side, our keeper looked like he’d been a regular fixture all season.Emil Krafth – 8I thought he might be a liability but he fitted in seamlessly. Really pleased to see him back. He’s a good player, you know. Hats off. headtopics.com

