Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourFinally I got to see us win at Old Trafford after all these years. And what a win!In all honesty when I saw the team I thought ‘oh no!’ how they proved me wrong.

‘I’ve never enjoyed any previous visits to Old Trafford but my goodness, I didn’t want that to end this evening.‘Treble winners, dispatched. Carabao Cup holders, annihilated. Give us Liverpool next please.Just hope it doesn’t mean the end of Ten Hag. Would like him to still be in charge when we play them next month.Anyone that tells you this only happened because it was a weakened Man Utd side, just consider this.

They had a player in Casemiro who has 7 more international caps than our entire starting outfield team put together. In fact, it was so comfortable at the end I was sad enough to tally up all the caps from their starting outfield 10 and they have 331. 4.9 times more than our starting outfield 10 and none of their players are uncapped.Fantastic goal from Hall. headtopics.com

A lovely solo effort from Willock too. And there was be bemoaning our lack of depth a week or so ago.‘Gail Platt, Frank from Shameless, Mark Goldbridge, Barry Neville, your boys took one hell of a beating.A magical and historic night for the Magpies as we complete another mission impossible in the league cup.In a week when there was much debate about what was the need to sign Livramento and Hall, it’s typical Newcastle, as both said players go on to have amazing games.

Anyone unaware of the fixture would have thought it was a top-flight team dominating a lower-league outfit. Great to see Lewis Hall smash in the second with a spectacular volley; even better that a fit-again Joe Willock fired home the clincher after making the sort of lung-bursting run that typified his play last season. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NUFCTheMag »

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United matchAhead of Manchester United match - Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s) - Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester UnitedFive changes - Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United prepare for Manchester United clashEddie Howe and his players are looking to continue their recent good form as they face Manchester United. Howe confirms that there are no new injury concerns and expects to make changes to the starting lineup. Newcastle United will be relying on goalkeeper Nick Pope's solid performances in recent matches. Read more ⮕

Manchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle UnitedManchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United - Nice reading... Read more ⮕