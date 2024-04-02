Manchester to Experience Above Average Temperatures

Manchester is set to feel a rise in temperatures this week with the Met Office predicting “above average” conditions. The forecast suggests temperatures could reach 16°C in the region as Saturday (6 April) is anticipated to see temperatures of around 17°C. The Met Office is forecasting highs of 17C this weekend and also say that "above average temperatures are most likely" from April 7 to April 16.

Its long range predictions for this time period for the UK as a whole are that the "ongoing unsettled spell of weather is likely to continue into this period with little sign of any dramatic change". It adds that all areas can expect to see “showers or longer spells of rain at times” with winds “at the start of the period with further windy spells likely at times through to mid-April.” Though some regions can expect some “drier interludes” the Met Office predicts this will be short-lived with higher chances across southern areas

