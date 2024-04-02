Manchester school supports families facing homelessness

A Greater Manchester school is supporting families facing homelessness by providing cooking facilities and beds. Manchester Communication Academy in Harpurhey is determined to help students mitigate the impact of social disadvantage in whatever form is necessary.

The school is also launching Harpurhey Together, a community initiative to celebrate the area's achievements and address the issues it faces.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds: Manchester icons mesmerise despite short, Oasis-free setThe Manchester legends come together on stage for a short but sweet set at Leeds O2 Academy completely free of Oasis and Stone Roses songs.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Manchester City Academy Holds Summit to Plan Strategy for the FutureThomas Krucken's vision for the Manchester City academy took a step forward this week, with an innovative summit of staff coming together to continue planning their strategy for the next decade. Krucken aims to develop players who will be first-team-ready in ten years time by adapting City's training strategy now.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United asks long-serving ticket holders to move for academy playersManchester United is asking long-serving ticket holders in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand to move from their seats for academy players next season. The club believes that a side-view is optimal for the development and future performance of their young players. The decision has triggered a bemused response from the affected ticket holders.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Former Manchester United Academy Player Bobby Power Dies at 40Former Manchester United academy player Bobby Power has passed away at the age of 40 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His family announced the news in a heartfelt statement, expressing their pride in him and the impact he had on others. Tributes have poured in for the father-of-three, with his daughter praising his love for helping people.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Manchester United add three academy youngsters to first-team trainingMan United trained on Thursday ahead of facing Brentford and a number of new faces from the academy were spotted.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Boy tells murder trial onlookers were 'panicking' after teenager was stabbedTwo boys deny murdering Nathaniel Shani in Harpurhey

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »