Manchester's Musical Heritage in the Spotlight

Manchester is famed for its musical heritage , with the likes of Oasis , The Smiths , New Order and Courteeners all hailing from the city. But what exactly is it about Manchester that has spawned so many greats? Manchester 's music pedigree was once again back in the spotlight this week when listeners of radio station Radio X voted for their best ever British songs.
The top 100 list was dominated by Manchester bands - with a total of 35 songs on the top 100 being forged by bands from Greater Manchester towns. Oasis took the top spot with Live Forever - and also the most amount of songs in the list of any other band. 14 of their songs were in the top 100, including Wonderwall, Cigarettes and Alcohol and Supersonic. READ MORE: The Greater Manchester pub going back to its original name after 40 years The Stone Roses also claimed eight songs on the list - their highest placed being I Am The Resurrection at number
Manchester Musical Heritage Oasis The Smiths New Order Courteeners Radio X British Songs Top 100 List Bands Live Forever Wonderwall Cigarettes And Alcohol Supersonic The Stone Roses I Am The Resurrection
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »