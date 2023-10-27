Manchester's biggest ice rink opens for Halloween and will stay until New Year

The Skate Manchester rink launched on Thursday as Scare Skate, with Halloween-themed music, lighting and themed props to 'ignite the fright factor'.

Fancy dress is encouraged as skaters are invited to capture those all-important photo worthy moments on the ice. Kelly Baker, director of Managed Ice Rinks, who coordinates the event, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Scare Skate to Manchester once again as the rink opens its doors to another year of skaters. Scare Skate is the perfect activity to bring the family together this season and we are looking forward to seeing Mancunian Halloween fans descend on the rink before we transform the rink into a winter wonderland in November.

One of the UK’s leading children’s charities, Cash for Kids helps children across the UK affected by poverty, illness, abuse, neglect or who have additional needs. This Christmas will see the return of its annual festive campaign, Mission Christmas, which aims to make a difference to children at risk of waking up without presents to open on Christmas morning. headtopics.com

Tickets for Scare Skate are available now, with prices starting at £15.50 for adults and £12.50 for children, with discounted family, group bookings and season tickets also available.

