Manchester Marathon 2024 to Attract Thousands of Participants and Spectators

Thousands will descend on Manchester city centre this Sunday as the Manchester Marathon 2024 gets underway. The UK's second largest marathon draws in competitors from all over the country - and further afield - as they try and secure a personal best and raise money for charity. This year's event is expected to break records for the number of attendees, with 32,000 people expected to take part.
In addition to the participants, more than 125,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Manchester to offer their support. It is estimated that the event will raise around £3.5 million for hundreds of charities, with close to 2,000 race places allocated to charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and The Christie. READ MORE: Manchester Marathon 2024 start time and everything else you need to know With a long history dating back to 1908, the annual event has become a popular event for runners, and this year they can expect some extra support from the sidelines as the marathon introduces a brand new mascot, Chester the Bee, who is the partner of the marathon's existing mascot Manny the Bee. Entrants will complete a 26.2 mile route that passes through the city centre as well as towns including Altrincham, Trafford and Chorlton-Cum-Hardy. On Sunday, the majority of road closures will be in place from 3am to 8pm, but there are a small number of roads that will be closed from Saturday morning - you can find all the closures her
