Manchester Marathon 2024 to Attract Thousands of Participants and Spectators

Thousands will descend on Manchester city centre this Sunday as the Manchester Marathon 2024 gets underway. The UK's second largest marathon draws in competitors from all over the country - and further afield - as they try and secure a personal best and raise money for charity. This year's event is expected to break records for the number of attendees, with 32,000 people expected to take part.

In addition to the participants, more than 125,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Manchester to offer their support. It is estimated that the event will raise around £3.5 million for hundreds of charities, with close to 2,000 race places allocated to charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and The Christie. READ MORE: Manchester Marathon 2024 start time and everything else you need to know With a long history dating back to 1908, the annual event has become a popular event for runners, and this year they can expect some extra support from the sidelines as the marathon introduces a brand new mascot, Chester the Bee, who is the partner of the marathon's existing mascot Manny the Bee. Entrants will complete a 26.2 mile route that passes through the city centre as well as towns including Altrincham, Trafford and Chorlton-Cum-Hardy. On Sunday, the majority of road closures will be in place from 3am to 8pm, but there are a small number of roads that will be closed from Saturday morning - you can find all the closures her

Manchester Marathon 2024 Participants Spectators Charity Record-Breaking Mascot Road Closures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousands to Participate in Manchester Marathon 2024The Manchester Marathon 2024, the UK's second largest marathon, will take place this weekend. Participants from around the world will aim for personal bests and raise money for charities. Last year's event raised close to £2m for charity, with over 24,000 attendees. The marathon will start on Sunday morning in Old Trafford and cover a 26.2 mile route through various parts of Trafford.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Next year's Manchester Marathon to take place on same day as London MarathonIt marks the first time in recent history that the UK’s two biggest marathons will take place on the same date

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Spot yourself at the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024Around 9,000 people took part in the race

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool Half Marathon 2024 route, map, time and road closuresThe Liverpool Half Marathon takes place on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

London Marathon 2024: How to watch on the BBC, elite runners, route, start timesMore than 50,000 runners, with their reasons and motivations, will aim to tackle the 26.2 miles, while raising millions of pounds for charity in the process.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

What is the route and course of the 2024 London Marathon?Watching the London Marathon or running it? Find out the full route runners will be taking on in 2024.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »