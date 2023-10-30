Manchester Jewish Council's letter to Burnham after Israel-Gaza ceasefire calls

Leaders of the Jewish Representative Council in Greater Manchester and region have issued an open letter after the area's mayor, Andy Burnham, called for a ceasefire of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

READ MORE: WATCH: Helicopter footage shows £84k Range Rover thief in 150mph chase after Manchester Airport incident Interfaith leaders in Greater Manchester, meanwhile, have called for tolerance, respect and for people to keep talking to each other. Collectively, they have urged people to be there for each other and continue to support one another, preaching the importance of dialogue, respect and mutual empathy.

"Many of the signatories to your statement either spoke or stood in solidarity with the community at our vigil in St Peter's Square. It is a shame that the same messages of peace, fighting prejudice and tolerance could not be heard at the pro-Palestinian marches across the country as mainstream politicians are reluctant to attend given the problematic chanting, banners, flags and arrests. headtopics.com

"We note the call for a ceasefire is a response to the humanitarian crisis being faced by the Palestinian people and we express our unreserved sympathy with each and every Palestinian civilian caught up in this conflict. It is our view that calling for a ceasefire shows a lack of understanding to the challenges currently being encountered by Israel.

"Asking a state that is acting in self-defence to agree to a ceasefire before its lawful defensive objectives have been met is in effect asking that state to stop defending itself. What would Hamas be asking for given the atrocities their fighters have committed in addition to their ideological aims and objectives to eliminate Israel. headtopics.com

