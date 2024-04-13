Manchester City to Face Luton in Title Race

Manchester City will be looking to keep pace in the title race this weekend as they take on Luton at the Etihad Stadium . The Blues come into this tie off the back of a thrilling Champions League quarter-final in which they drew 3-3 with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Pep Guardiola's side will be quietly confident they can overcome Madrid to make the semi-finals in next week's second leg at the Etihad but all attention will firmly be on Rob Edward's side this weekend as City look to complete the double over Luton. The Hatters are currently sitting in 18th and despite a 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend they remain two points off safety and will be clawing for every point available from now until the end of the season. The defending champions will be firmly aware that the Luton game is a must-win tie however, and along with the looming prospect of Real Madrid this week, they will also have to contend with several injury concerns.

