Manchester City to face Bournemouth in Premier League clash

Manchester City could temporarily go to the top of the Premier League when they take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The Citizens obliterated Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend and have ambitions on securing another league title. Back-to-back defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal derailed their excellent start to the season but Pep Guardiola's men are now on the right track once again, winning their last three matches
. They are facing a Bournemouth team that are on the up after coming from behind to secure their first league win of the season against Burnley. Phillip Billing's audacious 45-yard lob proved to be the difference, giving manager Andoni Iraola some much-needed respite. ALSO READ: Every word from Pep Guardiola ahead of Man City vs Bournemouth ALSO READ: Guardiola gives Erling Haaland reaction to Ballon d'Or vote Lineups City will be without long-term absentee Kevin de Bruyne, who does not have a set return date yet. The Belgian is considered City's best player so their excellence in his absence is a testament to the strength of their squad. Other than that, it could be a full-strength squad for the home team. Manuel Akanji returns from his one-match suspension with everybody else vying for a spot in the eleven. Bournemouth have a few more issues with Lewis Cook serving the second match of his suspensio
