Manchester City to face Bournemouth after derby win

Manchester City will look to build on their derby win over Manchester United when they welcome strugglers Bournemouth to the Etihad. City produced their best performance of the season at Old Trafford, and will be firm favourites against Andoni Iraola's Cherries. With Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa following in the next four Premier League games, City will be looking to keep the pressure on early leaders Spurs - plus rivals Arsenal and Liverpool

. Pep Guardiola should have a full squad available - barring Kevin De Bruyne - so can rotate his side as much as he pleases ahead of next week's Champions League visit of Young Boys, where City can qualify for the knockout stages. ALSO READ: Guardiola has United warning after City derby win ALSO READ: Guardiola reveals how Haaland reacted to Ballon d'Or vote Read how our writers think City should line up below and use the interactive team selector to pick your own starting XI vs Bournemouth: Simon Bajkowski It's hard to leave any of the XI out from the derby but it is also difficult not to see Bournemouth as an opportunity to rotate the team. Most of that can come in defence, with Manu Akanji and Nathan Ake coming back into the team for John Stones and Josko Gvardio

